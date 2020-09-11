Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, KTR inspect 2BHKs at Kollur 

Hyderabad: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said that the double bedroom houses constructed at Kollur would become a role model for the country.

The Speaker along with Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspected the double bedroom housing project site at Kollur and reviewed amenities available at the high-rise model township. Stating that this was the first time ever any State government had taken up construction of such a major township to provide housing to thousands of poor, Pocharam felt that the housing project would become a role model when talked about housing projects in the country.



KT Rama Rao said that the government was constructing one lakh double bedroom houses and out of which, 85,000 houses would be handed over to beneficiaries in GHMC limits by December end.



Prashanth Reddy expressed satisfaction over the fast progress of construction works and said that complete support would be provided from the Housing department for future assignments.

