Squabbling pauses in Wgl Cong as Konda Murali calls it a truce

Hyderabad: The PCC Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) has been working to resolve simmering issues between Warangal leaders for several months. Former MLC Konda Murali, who appeared before the committee, has now reassured his complete support during the local body polls, bringing the curtain down on the growing rift with detractors within the party, at least for now.

The husband of Endowments Minister Konda Surekha appeared before the committee once again on Sunday to provide an explanation for controversial remarks he had previously made about Congress leaders in Warangal. Murali had already presented an explanation to the committee but was served a show-cause notice seeking a written response after his statements had sparked a political debate.

After his appearance on Sunday, Konda Murali spoke to the media, asserting his deep allegiance to the Congress party, stating that “Congress was in his blood.” He reiterated his commitment to abide by any directive issued by the party and affirmed his resolve to work towards making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. He also emphasised the importance of collective effort among party members in the forthcoming local body elections, adding that he had answered all questions posed by the disciplinary committee.

Meanwhile, PCC Disciplinary Committee Chairman Mallu Ravi clarified that the committee primarily discussed the disagreements among Warangal leaders and also issues concerning Jedcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy. Mallu Ravi confirmed that Konda Murali had submitted his response in writing and that the MLAs involved had also provided written explanations.

The Congress Party’s disciplinary committee had, in late June, issued a show-cause notice to former MLC Konda Murali, demanding a written explanation regarding his public remarks against Congress leaders. This came after Congress MPs, MLAs, and other leaders from the Warangal district lodged complaints with the committee against Konda Murali.

Responding to these complaints, Murali appeared at Gandhi Bhavan on June 28 to meet with Committee Chairman Mallu Ravi and members Shyam Mohan, Kamalakar Rao, and Niranjan Reddy, where he provided his explanation.

The committee, after hearing his oral explanation, instructed him to submit a written response. In July, Konda Murali, in his response to the letter from the DAC, made counter-allegations against Naini Rajender Reddy, Errabelli Swarna, Kadiyam Srihari, BaswarajuSaraiah, Revuri Prakash Reddy, GandraSathyanarayana Rao, K R Naga Raju, and Enugala Venkat Ram Reddy, who are his rivals within the Congress.