SRMIST rises in QS University World Rankings

Hyderabad / Chennai: In the prestigious QS University World Rankings by Subject announced on Wednesday, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has achieved a remarkable milestone, climbing 88 places to secure the 280th position in Engineering & Technology. The university has also been ranked in 11 subjects – the highest number of subject recognitions in its history. Notably, Mathematics has been included for the first time, placing SRMIST in the 451-500 rank band, underscoring its growing academic depth and excellence.

Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor of SRMIST, said,

“This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our students, faculty, and staff. It inspires us to continuously enhance our pedagogy, research, and learning methodologies, ensuring our academic programmes align with global standards and make a meaningful impact on society.”