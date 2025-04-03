State govt responsible for implementing 42 pc reservation: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that it is the responsibility of the Telangana state government to implement the 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs). On Wednesday, he emphasised that, according to Article 243 of the Constitution, any state has the authority to establish its own dedication commission and implement BC reservations according to the law. He pointed out that during the last assembly elections, the Congress party included a commitment in its election manifesto to implement 42 percent reservations for BCs. Sanjay Kumar questioned why the Congress party did not specify that it would implement this promise only with the approval of the central government under Narendra Modi, nor did they consult the Modi government when making that promise.

“Why is the Congress dragging the Modi government into this now? Merely holding up a copy of the Constitution is not enough. Congress leaders seem to lack the common sense to understand the Constitution and its implementation,” he remarked. He further noted that the Congress party holds a clear majority in the state and has the support of the BRS. Therefore, they have the power to implement the reservations.

Sanjay Kumar criticized them for blaming the BJP, calling it an act of “utter escapism.” He reiterated that the BJP stands firmly against religious reservations. He accused the Congress government of deliberately reducing the BC population in Telangana, which he claimed was over 56 percent, down to 46 percent.