State varsity Contract Asst Profs call off indefinite stir

Hyderabad: The State University Contract Assistant Professors, who have been on an indefinite strike for the past 11 days demanding the regularisation of their services, have announced their decision to withdraw from the strike. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the State University Contract Assistant Professors from 12 universities initiated this protest 24 days ago on their respective campuses.

On Tuesday, a delegation of JAC leaders met with K Keshav Rao, the Advisor to the Government of Telangana, at his residence. He assured the delegation that the government is considering their demands and encouraged the teachers to call off the strike. Keshav Rao advised the delegation to meet with the Chairman of the Telangana Higher Education Council and other officials for further discussions regarding the teachers’ demands.

The JAC leaders reported that the government had asked the Chairman to direct the Vice Chancellors to communicate with the protesting teachers at their strike locations and reassure them that the process for implementing the 7th Pay Revision Commission (PRC)—which includes basic pay, dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), and a three per cent annual increment—has begun.