Syahi art and literary fest concludes on a high note

Hyderabad: The Syahi Art and Literary Fest concluded on a high note with vibrant performances including music, dance, painting, and various art forms by students. The grand “Parichay” event was held on Saturday at Meridian School in Madhapur as part of the fest.

School Principal Karanam Bhavani stated that more than 4,500 students from around 55 schools across the city participated in the fest, showcasing their creativity and artistic talents. On this occasion, students enthusiastically took part in traditional dances, storytelling, painting, graffiti, street plays (nukkad shows), and Malgudi shows, demonstrating their skills.

Founder of Meridian Educational Institutions, Butta Renuka, said that this fest is organized every year under the name “Syahi” to bring out and encourage the creativity within students.

The event was also attended by CEO Tejaswi Butta, Amogh, President of the Institutions Lalitha Naidu, and others.