Technical glitch hits Hyd Metro services
Hyderabad: Passengers travelling on the Blue Line (Nagole-Raidurgam via Begumpet) were stranded at various stations for about 15 minutes on Monday as services were affected due to a technical glitch.
Vexed passengers took to social media platform X and posted images and videos of stalled metro coaches with doors not closing for at least 13 to 15 minutes at Begumpet metro station.
Meanwhile, according to the Hyderabad Metro officials, due to the technical snag in the signalling system in the Blue Line, there was a slight delay in normal operations in the morning. This was rectified in a few minutes, and normal operations were resumed. “It is not anything unusual; it is normal running of metro rail. Sometimes this type of problem comes into the picture; however, operations resumed immediately post the correction,” said an official.