Telangana Cabinet nod to tweak GHMC Act

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet on Saturday made amendments to the GHMC Act of 1955 allowing 50 percent representation to women in the GHMC Governing Body. The Cabinet has also approved amendments to the functioning of ward committees and reservation of wards.



Also, the Cabinet made an amendment to the NALA (Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment) Act. In the new Revenue Act amendments (no human interference) were suggested to ensure that relevant authority should not abuse his discretionary powers in the conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural land.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has decided to amend the law to make it easier for citizens to apply online by providing relevant details through the Dharani portal. Also, the Cabinet approved minor amendments to the Registrations Act. The Cabinet has decided to extend the deadline for online registration of assets in the state for another 10 days, i.e. till October 20.

The Cabinet discussed the issues of the agricultural sector comprehensively. It was earlier decided to procure paddy directly from farmers in the villages during the initial days of corona. It was again decided to procure paddy in villages in view of the past experiences without any difficulty to the farmers. In this connection, it has been decided to set up 6,000-paddy collection centres to buy the produce. However, the Cabinet asked the farmers to ensure that the moisture content of paddy does not exceed 17 percent.

The Cabinet discussed the issue of maize to be cultivated in the state in the coming season. The Cabinet also expressed concern over the non-availability of minimum support price for maize. The Cabinet expressed concern over the Central government's decisions which would affect minimum support price for crops, especially the maize crop.

The Cabinet also discussed the Integrated Township Policy under the HMDA.