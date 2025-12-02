Telangana OBC Morcha slams CM Revanth over BC reservation row

Hyderabad: The controversy over Backwards Classes (BC) reservations in the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections intensified on Monday, with Telangana OBC Morcha State President Ananda Goud launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Addressing the media on Monday, he made these remarks in the wake of the State Backwards Classes Commission finding fault with the government’s order on reservations.

The BC Commission, led by Chairman G Niranjan, had earlier flagged serious discrepancies in GO Ms. 46, issued on November 22, which governs the allocation of reserved seats. The Commission stated that the order contained “factual mistakes” and misleading claims, particularly in point number five, which wrongly suggested that the Dedicated Commission had submitted a report recommending the number of ward members and Sarpanches to be reserved for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes.

“The GO Ms. 46 is misleading and factually incorrect. It falsely attributes recommendations to the Commission, which were never made. Such misrepresentation undermines the credibility of the electoral process,” Niranjan said, urging the State government to defer the elections until corrections are made.

Reacting sharply, Ananda Goud accused the Chief Minister of deliberately weakening BC representation. “The Revanth Reddy government has betrayed the Backward Classes by reducing their share in local body reservations. This is not just an administrative lapse but a calculated move to marginalize BCs politically,” Goud charged.

He further alleged that the Congress, which often accuses the BJP of neglecting BCs, has now exposed its own “real intentions” by failing to safeguard their rights. “Earlier, the State government promised a massive Rs 1 lakh crore allocation for OBC welfare, but nothing has been delivered. This betrayal shows the Congress government’s failure to honor its Kamareddy BC Declaration,” Goud said.

The OBC Morcha leader announced that the party would take this issue directly to the people during the forthcoming local body elections. “We will expose the Congress government’s failure to deliver on its promises. The BC community will not forget this injustice,” he declared.