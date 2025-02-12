Live
- T-SAT hosts motivational prog for Class X students
- Household borrowing falls further in January amid regulations in South Korea
- B'desh hopes of Yunus-PM Modi meet during BIMSTEC summit
- Operation Chaturbhuj Monitors Devotees on Magh Purnima; ICCC Sets Up Safety Measures
- RBI to inject Rs 2.5 lakh crore to enhance liquidity in banking system
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- J&K L-G to chair high-level security meet in Srinagar today
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- Acharya Satyendra Das' demise an irreparable loss to spiritual world: CM Yogi
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
Just In
Tension in Saroornagar as shopkeepers resist eviction from HUDA Complex
Tension prevailed in Saroornagar after the shopkeepers resisted eviction of the HUDA Commercial Complex, ordered by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Saroornagar after the shopkeepers resisted eviction of the HUDA Commercial Complex, ordered by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday.
The HMDA on Monday ordered the evacuation of the HUDA commercial complex, citing dilapidated conditions. On Tuesday, when HMDA officials directed the shopkeepers to evacuate the concerned shops, they resisted the action, arguing that the case was in court.
According to officials, the Saroornagar Commercial Complex consists of 32 shops which were constructed by Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) in 1981.These shops have been leased to the various persons and the lease has already been lapsed in 2008. At present, the shops are in a dilapidated condition and structurally poor, and likely to collapse at any moment, posing potential threat to the lives of the occupants and others nearby.