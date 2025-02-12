  • Menu
Tension in Saroornagar as shopkeepers resist eviction from HUDA Complex

Tension prevailed in Saroornagar after the shopkeepers resisted eviction of the HUDA Commercial Complex, ordered by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Saroornagar after the shopkeepers resisted eviction of the HUDA Commercial Complex, ordered by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday.

The HMDA on Monday ordered the evacuation of the HUDA commercial complex, citing dilapidated conditions. On Tuesday, when HMDA officials directed the shopkeepers to evacuate the concerned shops, they resisted the action, arguing that the case was in court.

According to officials, the Saroornagar Commercial Complex consists of 32 shops which were constructed by Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) in 1981.These shops have been leased to the various persons and the lease has already been lapsed in 2008. At present, the shops are in a dilapidated condition and structurally poor, and likely to collapse at any moment, posing potential threat to the lives of the occupants and others nearby.

