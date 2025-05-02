TG caste survey done in a scientific manner: BC panel

Hyderabad: Stating that the entire process of caste survey done by Telangana government was done scientifically, the Telangana BC Commission on Thursday urged the Centre to consider the Telangana State as a special case and take steps to enact the bills made in the Telangana State and include them in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

In a press conference here, BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan, members Rapolu Jaiprakash and Tirumalagiri Surender said everyone welcomes the decision of the Union Cabinet to conduct a census of BC castes along with the population census. A scientific survey of BC castes was conducted in the state of Telangana and it was confirmed that 56.36 per cent of the total population is BC. Accordingly, two bills were passed in the Assembly on March 17, finalising 42 per cent reservation for BCs in political, educational and employment fields. Currently, the bills are awaiting the approval of the Central Government to become law.

The Commission said that Gram Panchayat elections and MPTC and ZPTC elections have not been held since January 2024 with the intention of implementing 42 per cent reservations in local body elections. In this context, a survey of 1,12,15,134 families was conducted across the state by approximately 1,03,889 enumerators and supervisors. These enumerators went door to door and collected information and entered it through data entry.

The BC Commission requested the State Government also to take the initiative in this matter and meet the Prime Minister along with all parties and take steps to convince him.