TG Endowments dept rolls out e-Office system to ramp up ops

Hyderabad: In a significant development, Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha officially launched the e-Office system at the Telangana Secretariat on Thursday. The initiative is aimed at improving the speed, transparency, and efficiency of internal operations across the department.

According to the officials, this move towards modernizing the functioning of the Endowments Department and aimed at improving the speed, transparency, and efficiency of internal operations across the department. The e-Office was inaugurated in the presence of Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, Endowments Commissioner S Venkata Rao, and other senior officials.

Speaking during the launch, Konda Surekha said the introduction of the e-Office system was a major step forward in administrative reform. “This system will make it easy to process files quickly and without unnecessary delays. Since everything is tracked digitally, there will be no confusion or blame game between staff and officers. More importantly, files will now be safe from theft, loss, or even damage in case of incidents like fire,” she said.

Explaining further, the Minister noted that the digital platform would function similar to manual file systems with note files and current files, but with far greater convenience. “Files can now be cleared from any location, at any time, without the need for physical presence in the office. Urgent files can also be marked separately so they get top priority. Soon we will use the same services in Yadagirigutta and the 30 other temples across the state,” she said, adding that the influence of intermediaries like PAs and CCs in file movement will reduce drastically.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) developed the e-Office application. NIC Joint Director Raghava Chary and Technical Manager Kavita were present at the event.

As part of the launch, the Minister approved the first official file through the e-Office system a compassionate appointment file. She sanctioned a government job for Naveen Kumar under the compassionate recruitment scheme.

The Minister also appreciated Commissioner Venkata Rao for taking a hands-on approach in ensuring the successful implementation of this initiative. “For the last 15 days, the Commissioner personally supervised all computerisation work and ensured proper training for every staff member. His efforts have been instrumental in making this project a reality,” she said.