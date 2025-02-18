TG govt to file plaint over AP’s ‘excess’ use of Krishna waters

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government on Monday decided to lodge a complaint with the Centre and the Central Water Commission (CWC) over Andhra Pradesh’s excess utilisation of Krishna waters and its nonpayment of the required share of funds for installing a telemetry system to monitor water usage.

Anguished by the delay, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed irrigation officials to write to the Centre, seeking the implementation of the telemetry system. During a review meeting with officials in the presence of Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the CM asserted that the telemetry system is the only solution to prevent AP from exceeding its prescribed water quota.

Officials informed the CM that the AP government has not been forthcoming in paying its share of funds for installing the telemetry system. In response, the CM directed Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Bojja to write to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) without delay, highlighting AP’s lack of cooperation and urging necessary action.

The CM emphasised that the allocation of water between the two states and the calculation of consumption are the responsibilities of the CWC. He also instructed officials to lodge a complaint with the Union Government against AP’s unilateral diversion of Krishna waters. Revanth Reddy urged the Centre to intervene and stop AP from exceeding its allocated water share.