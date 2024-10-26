TGANB nabs 2 drug peddlers, 5 consumers taking opioids

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) along with Punjagutta police apprehended seven persons, including peddlers and consumers, who were illegally dealing with the procurement and selling of manufactured NDPS drug ‘pentazocine injections’ (OPIOIDS-NRx DRUG) without any proper NDPS license. According to police, on a confession made by Mohd Nayeemuddin (39) of Sri Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda, a local peddler, the team of TGNAB with local police proceeded to Patna city of Bihar.

There, they apprehended an interstate drug peddler, Vijay Kumar Gupta (25), the owner of Saraswathi Enterprises and Wholesale Medical Distributor at Saran Chapra district in Bihar. Police also arrested the consumers Namdev Mahesh (32) of Sainikpuri, Salindra Lavan Kumar Yadav (27), Suresh Sai Kiran (28), Mudigonda Manish Yadav (30), and Jellala Nikhil Yadav (30), all residents of Malkajgiri. All apprehended persons were handed over to Panjagutta police on September 28, and a case U/S 8(c) R/w 21(b) and 27 of the NDPS Act 1985 was registered at Punjagutta police station.

The police said Vijay, in the month of January 2024, started working in RGGS Medical Shop in Patna city and noticed that most of the customers were willing to pay high prices for pentazocine (OPIOIDS-NRx DRUG) injections, as it is a narcotic substance that is not available in regular medical shops. Later, he started his own distributor company under the name of Saraswathi Enterprises Pharmaceutical Distributor in Patna. He also sold pentazocine injections on the India Mart website. Later, Nayeemuddin came into contact with Vijay Kumar through the IndiaMart website and started ordering pentazocine injections to sell to his consumers at a higher price.