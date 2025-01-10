  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Tirupati stampede is tragic says Dr Kota Neelima

Tirupati stampede is tragic says Dr Kota Neelima
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Expressing her concern over the stampede at the counters issuing tokens for the Vaikunta Dwaram darshan in Tirumala on the occasion of...

Hyderabad: Expressing her concern over the stampede at the counters issuing tokens for the Vaikunta Dwaram darshan in Tirumala on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi, Sanath Nagar Congress in-charge Dr Kota Neelima described the incident as a major disaster and deeply distressing.

She stated that such a tragic event in the globally renowned pilgrimage centre of Tirumala-Tirupati is truly lamentable. She conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Dr Neelima questioned how the TTD, which usually manages darshan in a well-organised manner, failed to ensure the safety of devotees. She also raised the issue of accountability, asking who will take responsibility for this tragic event. She urged the Andhra Pradesh government to immediately conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and take strict action against those responsible.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick