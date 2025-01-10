Live
Tirupati stampede is tragic says Dr Kota Neelima
Hyderabad: Expressing her concern over the stampede at the counters issuing tokens for the Vaikunta Dwaram darshan in Tirumala on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi, Sanath Nagar Congress in-charge Dr Kota Neelima described the incident as a major disaster and deeply distressing.
She stated that such a tragic event in the globally renowned pilgrimage centre of Tirumala-Tirupati is truly lamentable. She conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.
Dr Neelima questioned how the TTD, which usually manages darshan in a well-organised manner, failed to ensure the safety of devotees. She also raised the issue of accountability, asking who will take responsibility for this tragic event. She urged the Andhra Pradesh government to immediately conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and take strict action against those responsible.