Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: BRS senior leader censured Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the latter's announcement to revoke reservations for Muslim Minorities in Telangana. Lambasting Amit Shah over BJP's stance on Muslim reservations issue, Dr Dasoju Sravan said denying reservations to Muslims will only lead to further poverty and alienation among Minority community and lead to unrest in Telangana.

2. HyderabadThe historical Sri Akkanna Madanna temple in the Hari Bowli area of the Old City will be having Vajrotsava celebrations to mark 75 years of the temple with various programmes including Abhishekam, Archana, Chandi Havan, Annadanam and others for the next 75 days from April 26 to July 19, during the Bonalu celebrations in Old City.

3. Hyderabad: Given the rise in temperature, the demand for mineral water plants and cans is also on the rise subsequently. Even after receiving piped drinking water at their homes, people are mostly preferring to buy the mineral water cans. However, the price of these cans rose to Rs 35 against Rs 10 to 20. Few have also raised questions as whether this water is safe to drink or not.

4. Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner CV Anand has issued an order placing Narayanguda Inspector Srinivas Reddy under suspension for his alleged : negligence on duty in curbing illegal activities including hookah parlours.

5. Hyderabad: The Nampally court on Monday sent YSRTP leader YS Sharmila to 14 days remand following her altercation with the police outside her house during which she allegedly assaulted the cops. She was later shifted to Chanchalguda jail.




