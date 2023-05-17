Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Psychological distress and financial loss seems to be inevitable this monsoon once again for the residents of Ayyappa colony in Nagole as the GHMC and other concerned wings have been dragging their feet in taking up works to save them from getting inundated with rain and drainage water. Read More

2. Hyderabad: About 3,500 students admitted in various under-graduate programmes in two higher educational institutions in Telangana, claiming to have got the status of 'university' are reportedly not eligible for applying for higher studies in any Central universities, IITs, IIMs and similar national institutions. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Pugs continue to be the most sought-after canine breeds in India, with a current surge in demand. However, it is crucial to emphasise that the popularity of pugs is not driven by their suitability for domestic purposes. In an effort to raise awareness about this matter, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has initiated a comprehensive billboard campaign within the city. The campaign aims to educate the public about the respiratory challenges faced by brachycephalic (flat-faced) dogs such as pugs, while urging individuals to refrain from purchasing them. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Hyderabad successfully conducted its 9th Convocation at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana in Jubilee Hills. Read More

5. Hyderabad: With terrific response received for the pilot project of One station One Product, 72 railway stations across the South Central Railway are covered with 77 outlets of ‘One Station One Product. Read More



