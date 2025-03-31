Traffic cops on the prowl to rein in drunk driving; 1,300 cases booked

Hyderabad: Continuing its drive against the drunk and driving, the Cyberabad traffic police stepped up the enforcement and led a large-scale drunk and driving test in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. During the weekend, Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) apprehended over 222 offenders for driving under the influence of alcohol. In Hyderabad, 1,113 drunk and driving cases were booked last week.

With the increase in alcohol impairment related crashes in Cyberabad limits, the traffic police led enforcement against intoxicated drivers in various locations under Commissionerate limits. The Traffic Police conducted a focused campaign against drunk driving over the weekend.

According to the Cyberabad traffic police, the police on weekends had been organising a special large-scale drive by deputing teams to keep a check on drunk driving. During the drive, of total 222, 163 were two-wheeler drivers, nine three-wheeler drivers, 48 four-wheeler drivers, and two heavy vehicle drivers. The police said that 18 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

All apprehended individuals will be presented before the Court. The Madhapur and Medchal zones reported 106 and 117 cases respectively.

In a special drive, to curb the drunken driving, the police found that the drivers were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. While the traffic police have booked cases against them for drunk driving, it is the law and order police who would have to follow up and find where these people bought their liquor.

The Cyberabad police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police drive against the drunk and driving last week reported 1,113 offenders.

The Hyderabad police between March 22 and 28 conducted a drive. Of the total 1,113 offenders, 942 were two-wheelers, 48 were three-wheelers, and 118 were cars. The police said that 61 offenders were found with BAC of 200 mg/100 ml and above. Three persons were caught below 18 years, 29 were between the age group 18-20. While the highest offenders were the age between 21-33 with 462 offenders followed by 355 caught were of age group 31-40 years and 177 offenders of 41-50 years old.