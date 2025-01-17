Hyderabad: Mother and Daughter Killed in Bike-Lorry Crash in Mailardevpally

A serious accident happened in Mailardevpally, Rangareddy district. A family of four was riding a bike when it collided with a large lorry. The family included the mother, father, son, and daughter. Sadly, the mother, Ruksana, and their 3-year-old daughter, Sifa, died in the crash.

The father, Azeem, and the son, Muzamil, were hurt and taken to the hospital.

The police are investigating what happened. They think speeding and trying to overtake may have caused the crash.

A bad accident happened in Mailardevpally, Rangareddy district.