Two Fire Incidents in Hyderabad: Rajendranagar Godown and Secunderabad Pan Shop Affected

Hyderabad witnessed two separate fire incidents on Friday, one in Rajendranagar and the other in Secunderabad. While no casualties were reported, property damage occurred in both cases.

Fire at Online Cloth Store in Rajendranagar

A fire broke out in a godown of an online cloth store located in the industrial area of Erraguda, Rajendranagar, on the city’s outskirts. Authorities suspect that the fire was triggered by a short circuit. Local residents noticed thick smoke emanating from the facility and promptly alerted the fire department and police.

A fire engine was dispatched to the scene, and it took nearly two hours for firefighters to extinguish the flames. The godown, which was stocked with cloth materials, caused dense smoke to spread across the area, creating panic among nearby residents.

Officials estimate the property loss to be around Rs 5 lakh. The Rajendranagar police have registered a case and are investigating further.

Pan Shop Fire Near Taj Tristar in Secunderabad

In a separate incident, a fire erupted in a pan shop near Taj Tristar in Secunderabad. The blaze is believed to have been caused by a lamp left burning overnight on Thursday.

Fire department personnel arrived swiftly and extinguished the flames before they could spread further. No injuries were reported in this incident either.

The Mahankali police have launched an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the fire.