UGC cracks down on unrecognised int’l collaborations by HEIs, EdTech firms

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently took action against unrecognised collaborative agreements between Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and foreign educational providers, including those facilitated by EdTech companies. This decision has caused concern among several students who have already enrolled in online courses.

N. Vinit Kumar from Hyderabad, who has completed a B.Sc. in Computer Science, enrolled in the Cognitive Sciences program, taking credit courses in Cognitive Neuropsychology and Neurolinguistics. He aims to explore a multidisciplinary area that intersects perception, language, and artificial intelligence. “It helps me understand the intricacies of Large Language Models and training,” he added.

While SWAYAM and NPTEL do offer some courses, the specific interdisciplinary areas provided by foreign HEIs on EdTech platforms offer a competitive advantage. Srivalli S. from Visakhapatnam noted that she completed her BA in Mathematics and now wishes to branch out into Data Science and AI. However, the UGC directive has come as a shock for many students like her who cannot afford to pursue regular courses that require attendance in physical classes. The UGC directive follows an earlier notice dated December 12, 2023, relating to academic collaborations and foreign campuses under its 2022 and 2023 regulations. The UGC has observed a surge in unauthorised twinning, joint degree, and dual degree programs, some of which are promoted through misleading advertisements by EdTech firms via newspapers, social media, and television. “These arrangements often involve institutions not approved by the Commission, resulting in degrees that hold no legal or academic validity within India,” it warned.

The Commission further cautioned that such practices violate existing regulatory frameworks and pose a serious risk to students’ academic and career prospects. Students enrolled in these programs are warned that the degrees obtained through these collaborations are not recognised, and any investment in such programs is made at their own risk. Furthermore, the UGC stated that legal action will be initiated against defaulting HEIs and EdTech entities under applicable laws and regulations. Institutions found to be complicit may face penalties ranging from derecognition to legal prosecution.

The Commission emphasised the importance of academic integrity and urged all stakeholders to uphold standards that align with national education policies. As part of its regulatory mission, the UGC continues to monitor education-related partnerships to ensure that Indian academic institutions maintain credibility and offer quality-assured programs. “The move also aims to curb the commodification of education and protect students from misleading international affiliations that lack academic merit.”

However, at the same time, there is not a single state university in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh that offers even basic courses such as History of Science. This absence makes it difficult for students to comprehend how different branches of science have evolved over the past 100 years. Speaking to The Hans India, a former senior official of the erstwhile Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), now reconstituted as TGCHE, said, “There are several courses available in the Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, as well as Science and Technology streams, but students are not gaining foundational knowledge. This lack of foundation leaves them confused in making informed decisions about choosing courses at the intersection of Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Sciences, and Technology.”