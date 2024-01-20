Live
Union Min Pradhan inaugurates BVR SCIENT at IIT-Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated Dr BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BVR SCIENT) at IIT-Hyderabad on Friday.
BVR SCIENT is a 30,000-square-foot facility established in collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad, the Cyient Foundation (the CSR wing of Cyient Ltd) and the Shibodhi Foundation (the family foundation of Dr BVR Mohan Reddy).
During this event, Dharmendra Pradhan interacted with the postgraduate students from the department of entrepreneurship and management, urging them to find solutions to societal challenges through entrepreneurial activity and become job creators. Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman Cyient and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT-Hyderabad, said, “India has become a powerhouse driven by technological innovation. We are witnessing a revolutionary era where cutting-edge technology and creativity fuel a new wave of entrepreneurial spirit. A multitude of start-ups are harnessing the power of technology, sparking a surge in job creation.”
He further added, “BVR SCIENT is a symbol of our commitment to nurturing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. As we open the doors to knowledge and creativity, we envision a future where every student becomes an architect of progress and every idea is a catalyst for positive change. This initiative is designed to foster new business ventures, facilitate venture financing, and develop skills in intellectual property and negotiation. The school aims to establish a thriving ecosystem of innovators who not only recognise challenges but also forge transformative solutions.