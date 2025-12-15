Urban International School’s Skill Labs prog wins praise from parents

Hyderabad: Thenewly launched Skill Labs programme at Urban International School, Gajula Ramaram, has received an encouraging response from parents. Experts from various fields took part in the programme and offered valuable insights into the present education system for both students and parents.

Global career counsellor Dr Manish Jha delivered an in-depth talk on student competence in the current education system and the importance of parental awareness. Devaraj Sudha of Myra Academy shared her experiences on the topic “Changes in students’ thinking during adolescence.”

Addressing the gathering, the school’s Founder and CEO, O Bandi Surendra Naidu, said, “We established this school to bring innovative changes to the education system.”

Directors Veeresham, Priyanka, Maunish Yadav and Bodana, along with non-teaching staff, participated in the programme.