Vamshichand to call the shots in DCC selection process in country

Hyderabad: The AICC has entrusted Special Invitee of CWC (Congress Working Committee) Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy with a crucial organisational responsibility on Thursday. He has been appointed as the incharge for coordinating the DCC (District Congress Committee) presidents’ selection process across the country and for collecting feedback related to their performance and organisational effectiveness.

According to the party, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge entrusted him with the key responsibility of appointing DCCs across the country. The former Kalwakurthy MLA previously handled the organisation responsibilities as AICC secretary. He will be responsible for the appointment process of DCC presidents across the country, as well as studying their performance and organizational skills.

“I thank CPP Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi ji, Congress President Shri Kharge ji and LOP Shri RahulGandhi ji from the bottom of my heart, for reposing trust on me and entrusting me with this invaluable role. Thanks to GSO Shri KC Venugopal ji for giving me yet another opportunity to work and learn under his esteemed guidance. I promise the Congress leadership to work relentlessly, to the best of my ability, with utmost honesty and commitment in carrying out the duties and responsibilities associated with this new role,” Vamshichand posted on X, following confirmation.