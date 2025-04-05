  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Water supply to be disrupted in many areas today

Water supply to be disrupted in many areas today
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be disrupted in many areas of the city for few hours. According to the Hyderabad Water Board officials, as part of...

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be disrupted in many areas of the city for few hours. According to the Hyderabad Water Board officials, as part of the Phase-2- Manjira Water Supply Scheme, which supplies drinking water to the metropolis of Hyderabad, a major leakage has occurred in the 1,500 mm dia PSC pumping main from Patancheru to Hydernagar at RC Puram, Father School, and Old Mumbai Road. In that regard, repair works will be undertaken to stop these leakages.

These works will be done till 11 pm on Saturday. Therefore, water supply will be disrupted in some areas under the jurisdiction of several divisions, including Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, KPH B Colony, Kukatpally, RC Puram, Lingampalli and Miyapur.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick