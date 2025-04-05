Water supply to be disrupted in many areas today

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be disrupted in many areas of the city for few hours. According to the Hyderabad Water Board officials, as part of the Phase-2- Manjira Water Supply Scheme, which supplies drinking water to the metropolis of Hyderabad, a major leakage has occurred in the 1,500 mm dia PSC pumping main from Patancheru to Hydernagar at RC Puram, Father School, and Old Mumbai Road. In that regard, repair works will be undertaken to stop these leakages.

These works will be done till 11 pm on Saturday. Therefore, water supply will be disrupted in some areas under the jurisdiction of several divisions, including Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, KPH B Colony, Kukatpally, RC Puram, Lingampalli and Miyapur.