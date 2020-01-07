Women activists call for stir against CAA/NRC/NPR

Gunfoundry: A group of women from various organisations urged the Telangana State government to clarify its stand on NRC and NPR implementation in the State. They were addressing a press conference, under the association of women through a non-religious, non-political platform 'Hyderabadi Women on CAA NRC NPR Protests' at Media Plus Auditorium in Gunfoundry on Monday.

Women representing different organisations and NGOs from across the State urged the Telangana Chief Minister to "boycott the NPR and NCR, just like the Kerala CM did recently." They urged the CM to "pass the bill in assembly, and reject it in Assembly, and testify the government's support to the public against the centre's unconstitutional move."

The women strongly condemned the attack on JNU students in Delhi and added that "The onslaught on students and the unprecedented barbarism on students, has made the women across the nation restless. We share the grief and pain of the attacked students and their parents".

Speaking on the occasion, All India Muslim Personal Law Board Member Asma Zohra said "The government claimed power with our votes, and if it fails to protect our sons and daughters, it must dissolve and vacate the corridors of power. The fight and the protests are against unconstitutional moves, and to protect the Constitution that is why the government must retract its unconstitutional decisions and restore peace in the nation."

Another social activist Rafia Nausheen "Urged the citizens to refrain from submitting the documents demanded by the central government for NRC and NPR"

Advocate Mary Alphonsia and Sister Amala Rani of Immaulate Convent also expressed their support to the sisters of the country. Even elderly women participated in the press conference and broke down while referring to the attacks on JNU students on Sunday night. They said "we were proud of JNU, AMU, Delhi University, and universities like these. But now, our students, our children and professors and teachers are at risk of being attacked."

"The government is stressing on Beti Padho (Educate the daughter(s)). When there is no security for our daughters, how are we even safe and how will we even think of sending them to colleges and universities", they questioned.

Another elderly woman said "India is a traditional country. Women here migrate to villages, districts and states after marriage. How can they go back and fetch documents for NRP and NRC?

In response to a question political representation, they said "this is not the time for politicians and their politics. Mixing politics with a public cause may sabotage the movement", they warned.

They saluted the Hyderabad Police for their "support and cooperation during the Million March held in Hyderabad" and concluded the press conference by singing National Anthem while holding placards with protest slogans.

Dr Jasveen Jairtt, activist and writer Vimla Morthala, Padmaja, Tahniyat, Prof Rafeeq, Dr Aakhila Khamoshi, Dr Ayesha Javeen, Prof Jameelunnisa, Sumaiyya and others were also present during the conference.