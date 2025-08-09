Women mark Varalakshmi Vratam with fervour, devotion

Hyderabad: Women folks in the city celebrated Varalakshmi Vratam with pomp and gaiety on the occasion of second Friday of Shravana masam.

Women consider this vratam as not just a ritual but a sacred bond between women and Goddess Lakshmi herself, who grants ‘Varam’ (boons) to those who observe this Vratam with sincerity, devotion, and heartful prayers.

The markets were seen abuzz with women shopping for flowers, banana leaves and other pooja essentials. Women chanted slokas and offered fresh fruits, coconut, sweets like jaggery laddoos and payasam, betal leaves and nuts. They tied a sacred yellow thread (Pasupu Thadu) around their wrist, praying for protection, prosperity and happiness.

According to mythology, long ago, in the ancient city of Kundinapura, there lived a devoted woman named Charumathi. One night as she slept, Goddess Lakshmi appeared in her dream. The goddess glowing in golden light told her, “O noble woman, I’m pleased with your devotion. On the second Friday of Shravan Masam observe my Vratam with faith. I will bless all those who worship me in this form.” The next morning, Charumathi woke up filled with divine energy. She performed the Vratam with utmost devotion inviting all the married women of the town. Soon, this Vratam spread across the lands and was performed by married women seeking the well being of their families and unmarried girls wishing for a good husband and a bright future.

On the auspicious Friday, homes were cleaned and decorated with fresh mango leaves and marigold flowers. In the centre of the home a sacred kalasam (Representing Goddess Lakshmi) was placed filled with rice, coins, turmeric, and topped with a coconut wrapped in red cloth. The face of Varalakshmi Devi was placed or drawn and beautifully adorned with jewelry, flowers, and devotion.

After the pooja, the air filled with laughter, devotion and divine energy as women visited each other’s homes to exchange haldi (turmeric) and kumkum (vermilion) a symbol of marital bliss and womenhood. Along with that they gifted fruits, bangles, and flowers, wishing each other.

Even young girls and unmarried women joined in to receive the Goddess’s blessings for a prosperous and graceful future. The spirit of shared devotion and feminine divinity flowed in every ritual. It is believed that those who sincerely perform this Vratam and invoke Varalakshmi’s name are granted health, wealth, peace, good family life, and long lasting prosperity.