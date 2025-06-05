World Environment Day 2025: Green activists call for eliminating plastic waste

Hyderabad: As we mark another World Environment Day on Thursday, environmentalists and social activists feel that there is an urgent need to address the pervasive problem of plastic waste. According to data from the Pollution Control Board, Hyderabad generates 700 to 800 tons of plastic on a daily basis. Despite banning single-use plastic (SUP) in the city in 2022, the results have not been fruitful, as SUP is still freely available in the city.

Just imposing a fine is not sufficient, there should be stern action against violators, opine activists. Another key concern is burning plastic, due to which the air quality index is getting affected.

A few environmental activists feel that the state government is not taking appropriate action against the plastic menace, as we can find plastic bottles dumped on the roadside, polythene bags choking drains, no proper segregation between dry and wet waste.

Mohammed Abid Ali, an environment activist from the city, says, “Despite SUP being banned in India, even now we can still see it in the markets. Earlier, we could see state government officials spreading awareness and organising several campaigns, but now they are nowhere to be seen.

It’s a shared responsibility—citizens must reduce single-use plastics, and governments must enforce strict bans and promote sustainable alternatives. The Earth is not a landfill; it’s our only home. Collective action today is the only way to ensure a liveable tomorrow.”

Vedakumar, another environmentalist, said, “Government, industries and also citizens must put in combined efforts to eliminate plastic usage. In Telangana, despite banning single use plastic (50 microns) by the Telangana High Court, there has been no pause in their usage. It is high time the government comes out with concrete solutions in replacing plastic usage”.

Madhulika Choudhary, another environmentalist and founder of Dhruvansh, said, “Removal of plastic from lakes is very challenging.

A few initiatives were taken up by voluntary organisations for plastic removal, but only a handful of people cannot eliminate this menace. Moreover, plastic burning has also increased drastically, and awareness campaigns are only few and far between. If this initiative is taken up by the state government, people will start following it. Change is possible only if the larger community participates.”