Wow! Sarkari teacher on YouTube helps students crack tough problems with ease

Hyderabad: The YouTube videos of a Telangana Government School mathematics teacher, Ravi Raj, have become a major hit among students, especially those studying in Classes V, VI, and VII. His channel, Raviraj Master, tries to help students who are stuck with problems in mathematics in a fun and engaging way.

Ravi Raj is currently teaching at Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School (MPUPS), Admapur, Narsapur mandal, Medak district. He started a YouTube channel during Covid pandemic period in 2020 to help his students with concepts of mathematics. In 2024, when he joined the Government School at Admapur, Narsapur mandal, he found students struggling to understand basic math concepts, so he came up with a playful method of teaching through various board games and puzzles. He started explaining basic mathematic concepts to students and also he recorded and posted them in his YouTube channel. In a very short span, his channel earned a lot of appreciation, and he now has around 8.4 lakh subscribers.

Speaking to Hans India, Ravi Raj said, “During pandemic period, it was complicated to explain the concept through online mode, so I planned to upload the videos on YouTube. Later, in 2024, when I joined the government school at Admapur, Narsapur mandal, I found that students were unaware of basic math concepts, which lead to an increase in absentees. I thought to adopt a playful method to teach the students, using puzzles and games. The attendance percentage increased from 40 per cent to 95 per cent.”

He clarified that he has not monetised the videos, and he was clear that this was only a service to the student community and not for monetary purposes. I have uploaded more than 1,500 videos, and students have commented that this is very helpful to them.

With the help of voluntary organisations, he has developed the government school by providing several facilities. Moreover, on humanitarian grounds, he has distributed ties and belts to students.

“Recently, Telangana Education Department Secretary Dr Yogita Rana approached me to develop the government school, and I am working towards it with the help of the state government”, he added.