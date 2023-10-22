Bhadrachalam: A commitment to serving people

Bhadrachalam : Dr Tellam Venkat Rao, a dedicated doctor who transitioned into the realm of politics, has set his sights on transforming the Bhadrachalam agency with a model of development. Contesting this time as the BRS candidate from Bhadrachalam, Dr Rao remains hopeful that the people will rally behind him.

Born in 1978 in the tribal hamlet of Chinabadevu in the Dummugudem Mandal, Dr Rao’s journey is one characterised by a deep commitment to serving the people. Armed with an educational background in MBBS and MS, Dr Rao initially aligned himself with the YSR Congress Party. His determination to bring about change led him to take the bold step of resigning from his government medical post in 2014, with the dream of becoming a distinguished politician.

His first foray into politics saw him contest on behalf of the Congress Party in the Mahabubabad Parliament seat in 2014, but he faced defeat. Undeterred, he continued to pursue his political aspirations, later serving as the State Secretary of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

In 2018, Dr Rao contested the elections as a BRS candidate but was once again defeated by Congress candidate Podem Veeraiah. He now stands as a BRS candidate for the Bhadrachalam assembly, with a sole objective – the development of Bhadrachalam.

Over the course of his campaigns, Dr Rao has expressed concerns over the lack of development and funds allocated to the region during the tenure of the previous MLA from the opposition party. He has implored the residents to give him an opportunity to usher in a new era of development for the region.

Dr Rao remains hopeful that the people of Bhadrachalam will rally behind him in the upcoming elections. In a passionate declaration, he affirmed his local roots and commitment to be a representative who prioritises the needs and aspirations of the local population.