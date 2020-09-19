Conduct more Covid tests at PHCs in Khammam district: Collector RV Karnan
District Collector RV Karnan conducted surprise visits at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Manchukonda, Kamepalli and Singareni villages in the district on Friday
He observed the process of Covi-19 tests in the PHCs and asked the officers to conduct more Covid tests at all PHCs. He also asked Asha and health workers to identify corona patients with symptoms, took them to nearby PHCs and conduct tests.
Collector Karnan told the health officials to setup Oximeters and oxygen and to arrange facilities in all PHCs for Covid patients. He suggested the officials to refer the corona patients to government hospital and home quarantine based on their symptoms.
