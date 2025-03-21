Govt committed to devpt of marginalised: MLA Dr Parnika

Mahabubnagar: Narayanpet MLA Dr Chittem Parnika Reddy was felicitated by various community leaders at her camp office on Thursday. The event marked the Telangana government’s decision to grant 42% reservations to BCs and approve the SC categorization bill in the Assembly. She was honored with a shawl and garlands by leaders from different mandals and community associations.

Speaking on the occasion, Parnika emphasized that the Congress government is dedicated to the devel-opment of marginalized communities. She highlighted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has fulfilled his promise by implementing 42% reservations for BCs, a historic decision in line with Rahul Gandhi’s slogan “Kis Ki Kitni Abaadi - Utni Hissedari” (Representation based on population share).

She noted that despite opposition parties creating hurdles, the government conducted a scientific caste census and enacted the reservation bill. Additionally, she praised the Congress government for address-ing the long-standing demand for SC categorization, ensuring justice for the Madiga community.

The MLA also welcomed the recently presented state budget, which allocated significant funds for vari-ous sectors, particularly women’s development. She expressed happiness that the government priori-tized women’s welfare and highlighted the Rs. 21,000 crore farm loan waiver, of which Rs. 195 crore was allocated to the Narayanpet constituency. She assured that reservations would be implemented in upcoming local body elections and job notifications.