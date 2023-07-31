Huge rally held for peace in Manipur

Khammam: A peace rally was organised by the Bharosa Foundation here on Sunday over the raging Manipur violence. A number of Muslim leaders and organisations took part in it and condemned the violence in the north-eastern state.

Former MP and senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao, taking part in the rally, came down heavily on the BJP-led NDA government for utterly failing to provide protection women and children in the violence-ravaged state. He blamed the double engine sarkars of Manipur and Central governments for letting the situation slip out of hand. He asked why Prime Minister Modi was adamantly refusing to open his mouth on the ethnic strife. Congress city Convener Md Javeed blamed the BJP government for the conflagration and enmity among the tribal people of Manipur. He blamed it on the BJP policy of doing caste and religion-based politics in the country. District Congress minority cell president Mujahid Hussain, minority leaders BH Rabbani, VDI Jayaraj, several Christian leaders participated in the rally.