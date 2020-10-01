Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurates oxygen plant

Khammam: Everyone should take care of oneself and not neglect the coronavirus disease, said the Minister for Transport, Puvvada Ajay Kumar.



The Minister inaugurated a liquid oxygen plant costing Rs 50 lakh in the main hospital, here, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration programme, Puvvada said, this oxygen plant is the second unit after the one Siddipet in the State and informed that oxygen is being supplied to the 256-bedded hospital, through nearly 1,400 oxygen cylinders from the plant.

The government is taking necessary steps and setting up the facilities in all hospitals for the Covid patients, he said. Puvvada also directed the officials to setup the Covid testing centre in Khammam main hospital and store all medicines along with clearing oxygen scarcity established in the plant. Recovering Covid patient's rates are increasing in the State, the Minister asserted.