Khammam: NGO donates water plant at Tank Bund

Khammam: Talluri Panchanshraiah Charitable Trust, an NRI foundation, organised the ground-breaking ceremony for a new water plant at Tank Bund on Monday. The organisation sanctioned a water plant here in response to a number of requests by people and corporator K Krisha. Talluri Jaya Sekhar, an NRI and former TANA president, donated Rs 4 lakh for the initiative in memory of his mother, Talluri Bharati Devi.

He acknowledged Minister Ajay Kumar’s services for the development of Khammam city in all aspects. He stated that the water plant would be useful to the visitors to Lakaram Tank Bund, which is a main attraction in Khammam.

He described the philanthropic work done in the district by the Talluri Panchakshraiah Trust. The event was attended by SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Dodda Ramu, Bandi Nageswara Rao, and others.