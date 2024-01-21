  • Menu
Khammam: PMJ's new store launched

Khammam: PMJ’s new store launched
The wife of Deputy Chief Minister Nandini Mallu inaugurated a new PMJ jewellery store here on Saturday.

Khammam : The wife of Deputy Chief Minister Nandini Mallu inaugurated a new PMJ jewellery store here on Saturday.

The event was attended by Mayor P Neeraja, PMJ Jewellery Business Head Sriram Reddy, Khammam PMJ store head Rajasekhar, and others.

