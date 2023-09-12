Khammam: Young scientist part of Guinness Record feat

Khammam: A young scientist from Khammam Dr Javeed MD has recorded a milestone achievement by becoming a part of Guinness World Record feat. He is the editor of the world’s thickest unpublished book titled ‘World-2023,’ which 5.8 metre (19.034 feet) thickness prepared for ESN Publications (India) and London Organisation of Skills Development Ltd. (LOSD), UK. The book with 1,001,00 pages contains research journals on subjects related to different engineering branches, medicine, arts and science. It took nearly six years to compile the book, Dr Javeed said. The book would be donated to Anna Central Library in Chennai.

He was given a Guinness record certificate in Chennai along with six other members of the editorial team. In addition to setting the Guinness record, he authored over 60 research articles in various international publications and received 11 other international honours for his work. Over 15 international conferences in Malaysia, Thailand, Dubai, Nepal, and Indonesia featured keynote talks from Dr. Javeed.

Dr Javeed provides training to college staff and students on cutting-edge technologies such as deep learning, robotics, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things. Nine patents have been awarded to this young researcher in electronics. He is a self-employed academic, a motivational speaker, a writer, and the author of four books and four chapters in books that engineering students will find beneficial.

To educate farmers on how to use technology to promote agriculture, he founded the Khammam Agriculture Hub. The “Agriculture Hub” offers farmers free technology equipment to help them increase agricultural productivity. It is a wing of Mana Rythe Raju Welfare Society. The California Public University bestowed an honorary doctorate on Dr. Javeed in recognition of his contributions to the fields of electronics and agricultural machinery. In 2020, Dr. Javeed graduated from Mewar University with an academic doctorate in medical image processing.