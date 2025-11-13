TRASMA leaders felicitates Jigar Award recipient

Nirmal: TRASMA district president Gollapalli Srinivas Goud felicitated Siasat newspaper’s Syed Jaleel Azar for winning Jigar award here on Wednesday.

As part of Urdu Day celebrations, Minority Affairs Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, and Urdu Academy Chairman Tayyar Bin Andan presented the prestigious Maibub Hussain Jigar Award to senior journalist Syed Jaleel Azar of the Siasat newspaper from Nirmal district, honoring him for his contributions, at an event held in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

To celebrate the achievement of the journalist from Nirmal district, local scribes and people from different fields congratulated Jaleel on Wednesday.

The event was attended by Mokudebba mational president and State general secretary of the National BC Welfare Association Amaraveni Narsagoud, TRASMA State Committee leader Sabbar Ali, Mokudebba district official representative Pisara Srinivas Goud, and minority leaders Azmat Khan, Arshad Ali, Arif, among others.