Namo Bharat RRTS: Fares, Route Map, and Travel Features Explained

The recently inaugurated Namo Bharat train service, part of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), has revolutionized travel between Delhi and Meerut. Covering a distance of 82 kilometers, the corridor significantly reduces travel time, allowing passengers to complete the journey in just 35 minutes.

This initiative is expected to transform regional connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the National Capital Region (NCR).



Route and Operational Details

The Namo Bharat RRTS corridor currently operates on a 55-kilometer stretch, connecting Sahibabad to Meerut South. This includes a newly launched 13-kilometer segment that links New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Anand Vihar, with an underground section of 6 kilometers. Once fully operational, the corridor will span 82 kilometers, connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

Fares and Ticketing

Passengers traveling from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South are charged Rs 150 for a standard-class ticket, while a journey from Anand Vihar costs Rs 130. Premium-class passengers pay Rs 225 and Rs 195 for the same routes, respectively. These fares reflect the advanced facilities and reduced travel times offered by the RRTS.

Speed and Efficiency

Namo Bharat trains operate at a top speed of 160 kmph, with an average speed of 100 kmph, surpassing traditional Indian Railways services. This is achieved through advanced infrastructure, including dedicated tracks and modern signaling systems.

Passenger Amenities

Each train is equipped with a women’s coach and designated seating for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. Other features include spaces for wheelchairs and stretchers, train attendants, and emergency assistance systems like panic buttons on platforms and in coaches.

Multi-Modal Integration

The Anand Vihar station serves as a multi-modal transport hub, integrating with inter-state and city bus services, Anand Vihar railway station, and the Delhi Metro’s Pink and Blue lines. Similarly, New Ashok Nagar connects with the Metro’s Blue line, enhancing accessibility for residents of Mayur Vihar, Vasundhara, and Noida.

Environmental Impact

The RRTS project is projected to remove over 1 lakh private vehicles from NCR roads, reducing carbon emissions by 2.5 lakh tonnes annually. This aligns with the government’s focus on sustainable urban mobility.

The complete corridor is expected to be operational by June 2025. With its high-speed connectivity and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the Namo Bharat RRTS is set to become a game-changer for commuters, fostering economic growth and environmental benefits in the region.