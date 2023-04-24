Actor Akhil takes part in SVCE anniversary

Tirupati: The anniversary celebrations of SV College of Engineering (SVCE) 'Josh 2023' were held here on Sunday amid the enthusiasm of the students. Cine hero Akhil Akkineni along with the heroine of his latest film Sakshi Vaidya attended the celebrations as part of the promotion of his film 'Agent'.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that by working hard anyone can reach higher goals and there were plenty of opportunities available. Music director of C/o Kancharapalem movie Sweekar Agasthi conducted a musical event which received thunderous applause from the students.

College Vice-chairman Prakash, Principal Dr Sudhakar Reddy, convenor Dr Muralikrishna, Dr Lakshmi Devi and others took part.