Live
- DC flays officials for pathetic condition of govt hospital
- Samantha reveals her mantra to get through tough moments
- Quality Education – A Right for All
- Thick fog and snowfall disrupt transportation parts of AP
- State ministers invited from all over India to discuss draft UGC regulations
- Marketing system for organic products from next fiscal: CM
- Manushi Chhillar shares special dish her mom cooks for her
- Police Intensify Investigation in Kidney Racket Case
- Mantralayam temple gets record income of Rs 4.8 cr
- Request to fill tanks under PABR right canal
Just In
AP Sadhu Parishad celebrates Lokesh birthday
Highlights
Tirupati: Members of AP Sadhu Parishad celebrated IT Minister Nara Lokesh birthday here on Thursday. They cut a huge cake weighing 75 kg at Garuda...
Tirupati: Members of AP Sadhu Parishad celebrated IT Minister Nara Lokesh birthday here on Thursday. They cut a huge cake weighing 75 kg at Garuda Statue near Alipiri on this occasion.
Srinivasa Nanda Swamy said that he prayed for long and successful life for the young IT Minister Lokesh, who should also take up activities for promoting spiritualism.
Atluri Narayana Rao, Jagannadam, Suman Naidu, Neelakantam, Tumma Omkar, Gokul and Madhu were present.
Next Story