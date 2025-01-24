  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

AP Sadhu Parishad celebrates Lokesh birthday

AP Sadhu Parishad celebrates Lokesh birthday
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Members of AP Sadhu Parishad celebrated IT Minister Nara Lokesh birthday here on Thursday. They cut a huge cake weighing 75 kg at Garuda...

Tirupati: Members of AP Sadhu Parishad celebrated IT Minister Nara Lokesh birthday here on Thursday. They cut a huge cake weighing 75 kg at Garuda Statue near Alipiri on this occasion.

Srinivasa Nanda Swamy said that he prayed for long and successful life for the young IT Minister Lokesh, who should also take up activities for promoting spiritualism.

Atluri Narayana Rao, Jagannadam, Suman Naidu, Neelakantam, Tumma Omkar, Gokul and Madhu were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick