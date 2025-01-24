AP Sadhu Parishad celebrates Lokesh birthday

Tirupati: Members of AP Sadhu Parishad celebrated IT Minister Nara Lokesh birthday here on Thursday. They cut a huge cake weighing 75 kg at Garuda Statue near Alipiri on this occasion.

Srinivasa Nanda Swamy said that he prayed for long and successful life for the young IT Minister Lokesh, who should also take up activities for promoting spiritualism.

Atluri Narayana Rao, Jagannadam, Suman Naidu, Neelakantam, Tumma Omkar, Gokul and Madhu were present.