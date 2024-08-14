Live
Apollo University conducts anti-ragging awareness programme
Chittoor: Apollo University and AIMSR Chittoor organised an anti-ragging awareness programme on Tuesday as part of their anti-ragging week initiatives.
The event, graced by chief guest V N Manikanta Chandolu, SP of Chittoor, focused on educating students about the dangers and consequences of ragging.
Vice-Chancellor Professor H Vinod Bhat reiterated the university's zero-tolerance policy towards ragging and emphasised the importance of a safe and inclusive campus. SP Chandolu delivered a thought-provoking keynote, stressing the importance of respecting moral boundaries and the severe legal repercussions of ragging. The event highlighted the administration's commitment to fostering a safe and nurturing environment, with efforts led by student coordinator Dr S S Shani widely acknowledged.