Cheques worth Rs 34.5 lakh disbursed under CMRF

Tirupati: Financial assistance to a tune of Rs 34.5 lakh was handed over to 11 persons under the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with Chandragiri MLA Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani and Joint Collector Subham Bansal disbursed the cheques to the beneficiaries at Tirupati Collectorate on Friday.

Chandragiri MLA P Nani said the 11 persons, who were facing financial difficulties due to expensive treatment for various diseases, met Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu when he was in Naravaripalle for Sankranti celebrations on January 15 and requested him for financial support to overcome their financial problems.

Responding to their plea, CM Naidu instructed the district Collector to consider the application. After verification, their applications were approved and financial assistance was provided within 24 hours.

MLA Nani said the cheques were issued for 11 persons from Ramachandrapuram, Chandragiri mandal, Tirupati Rural, Pulicherla and Doravarisatram.

One of the beneficiaries, V Aruna of Doravarisatram, who availed Rs 5 lakh under CMRF, said that her husband Ramesh died of illness even after spending a huge amount of Rs 25 lakh. She thanked the CM for the financial help.

Vasudeva Naidu of Kandulavaripalli of Chandragiri mandal said that he recently undergone surgery for brain tumour by expending hefty fee. ‘The CMRF of Rs 4 lakh is very helpful,’ he stated.