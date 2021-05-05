Constable saves woman from falling under train at Tirupati railway station

Andhra Pradesh: In a shocking incident reported in Tirupati railway station, a constable acted in a timely manner and saved the life of a woman while jumping from a moving train. Going into details, a family who has reached Tirupati railway station in Tirumala Express train did not notice the that they had arrived destination as they were in sleep.

Later they got to know they had reached the destination and hurriedly tried to get off the train. Firstly a young woman got off the train onto the platform and another woman in the back tried to jump out of the moving train. Despite Railway Constable Satish, who was on duty there, alarmed her from a distance not to alight, the woman tried to get off the train and fell.



The constable who quickly reacted rescued her on time as she was about to fall off the rails. Her husband was also rescued by the constable. The video recorded on CCTV cameras at the station was shared by the South Central Railway shared on social media, which is going viral.





#SCRRPF Exemplary courage & presence of mind shown by RPF Constable Mr. Sateesh in saving life at Tirupati Railway stn.



One lady passenger tried to get down from moving train & fallen down on PF. Immediately Sri Sateesh, swung into action and saved her life pic.twitter.com/tC82vQNEoG — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) May 5, 2021



