Devotees rush increases to Tirumala on Sunday, to take 30 hours for darshans

Amid weekend holiday, the crowd of devotees increased in Tirumala with all the compartments on the hill were filled with devotees who came from different places to visit Sri Venkateswara Swami. Devotees are standing in queue till TBC.



Meanwhile, as many as 75,728 devotees visited Tirumala temple and 38,092 tonsured their heads. The income of the hundi from the gifts offered by the devotees is Rs. 4.15 crores.



The devotees who do not have tokens will get Sarvadarshans in 30 hours of Sarvadarshan.