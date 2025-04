Dhwajasthambha Maha Samprokshanam concludes

Tirupati: Dhwajastambha Samprokshanam at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Appalayagunta concluded with Poornahuti on Friday.

Led by temple priest Surya Kumaracharya, Vedic rituals were conducted in Yagasala on Friday followed by Maha Poornahuti and Kumbha Prokshanam.

Temple Deputy EO Govindarajan, AEO Devarajulu, Superintendent Srivani, Temple Inspector Sivakumar and a large number of devotees participated in this programme.