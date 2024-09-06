Draft special action plan to prevent missing cases: SP Krishnakanth

Nellore: SP Krishnakanth has said that a special action plan should be designed for the prevention of missing cases of girls and women in the district.

Speaking at a coordination meeting with college principals in Nellore city and rural constituencies on Thursday, the SP urged the principals of various colleges to cooperate with the police by following the guidelines specified by them to overcome such problems. He stressed that CCTV cameras should be fixed compulsorily in schools and colleges and also at points within 100 meters in the surrounding area. The SP suggested that principals must arrange strict security measures at the hostels, as there are more chances for untoward incidents to take place.

He also instructed them to be very careful while appointing staff, drivers, helpers and to enquire their past history, any cases registered against them through police department. Complaint boxes must be arranged in the institutions as issues should be brought to the notice when such complaints received immediately.