DVMC plays key role in ensuring govt schemes reach the needy

Tirupati: The District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee (DVMC) meeting was held on Thursday at the Collectorate to address the issues faced by Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the district. The meeting was presided over by district Collector and Chairman of DVMC Dr S Venkateswar, who emphasised the committee’s role in ensuring that government schemes reach the most deserving and vulnerable groups, providing them with economic and social security and justice.

The Collector underscored the importance of the committee as a venue for solving the problems of SCs and STs, reiterating the government’s commitment to prioritise the welfare of these communities. “The district vigilance and monitoring committee is instrumental in ensuring that government schemes are effectively implemented to benefit the weaker sections”, he stated. He also highlighted the need to celebrate Civil Rights Day on the last day of every month in all mandals to reinforce the district’s dedication to social justice.

The meeting saw the participation of district SP L Subba Rayudu, public representatives including MLC Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy, MLAs Koneti Adimulam, Korugondla Ramakrishna and Nelawala Vijayasree along with other committee members. They reviewed the progress of ongoing initiatives and discussed the problems faced by SCs and STs in the district.

MLC Chakravarthy requested detailed reports on Ambedkar buildings sanctioned in the mandals. He suggested demolishing dilapidated hostel buildings and constructing new ones in their place to ensure safe living conditions for the students.

MLA Adimulam stressed the importance of proper investigation before registering cases under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, urging that such cases should not be influenced by political or personal biases. He advocated for fairness and impartiality in handling these sensitive issues.

During the meeting, committee members proposed that banks should take proactive steps to grant personal loans to SCs and STs and provide loans to MSMEs, thus encouraging economic empowerment among these communities.

District Revenue Officer K Penchala Kishore, District Social Welfare and Empowerment Officer and DVMC convener Chennaiah, DVMC members Rapuri Prasad Babu, NV Ramanaiah, KV Ramana Pragathi and others were present.