I complained many times about poor quality of laddu: Deekshithulu

Tirupati: Tirumala temple former chief priest A V Ramana Deekshithulusaid he had complained many times on the declining quality of prasadams offered to Lord Venkateswara, including Annaprasadams and laddu but no action was taken by the previous temple management.

Deekshithulu held a video conference with media from residence in Tirumala in which he alleged the declining quality of prasadams and also violation of ‘Dittam’ (prescribed ways for prasadam making) to the then chairman and EO but no action was taken.

“My complaint is the use of inferior quality ingredients for prasadam making and also failure to conduct Nithya Kainkaryams (daily rituals) in the shrine strictly as per the Agamas was ignored,” he said.

Further, he said the officials were angry at him for complaining and sidelined him from performing his duties.

Deekshithulu said a case was also filed against him, he was subjected to harassment. Sadly, fellow priests did not support him and he was forced to wage a lone battle.

Welcoming Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to cleansing TTD administration he hoped that he would be given an opportunity to serve again in the temple to help cleansing the temple set up.