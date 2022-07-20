IIT Tirupati conducts industry, academia conclave

Tirupati: IIT Tirupati - Centre for Sponsored Research and Consultancy (CSRC) has organised an interaction programme with the Industry Academia conclave focusing on Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at IIT Tirupati. The objective of the conclave was to bridge the gap between industry, government policy makers and academia and facilitate Institute collaborations with industries for research projects, students' internship and start-ups etc. This event was also intended to help IIT Tirupati faculty, students and researchers gain an industry perspective.

Addressing the inaugural session IIT Tirupati Director Prof K N Satyanarayana briefed about the Institute's core focus areas and its growth in terms of infrastructure, research facilities, Research and Consultancy within a short span of time. He also briefed the importance of the institute, industry interactions, electronics manufacturing in India and the benefits of these types of conclaves.

Murali, Deputy Director, Industries and Jawahar Babu, Dy Zonal Manager, APIIC also presented the government schemes available for the promotion of Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs). Prof E Anil Kumar, Dean-CSRC, IITT briefed about the ongoing sponsored and consultancy projects of IIT Tirupati which is worth around Rs 165 crores. IIT Tirupati faculty team Dr N N Murthy, Dr Vijaya Kumar, Prof M V Kartikeyan, Dr Vignesh, Dr Parthajit Mohapatra, Dr Ramakrishna Sai Gorthi presented their current research work in specific to the proposed electronics manufacturing theme.

Several industry experts also took part in the conclave and presented their manufacturing capabilities and expectations from the Institute and government. Chief Manager of CSRC, IITT Dr K Thirupathi has coordinated the conclave.